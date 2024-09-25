Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Down 0.6%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.70. 5,221 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 2,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Uwharrie Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

About Uwharrie Capital

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. It accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

