Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 142.97% and a negative net margin of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $55.21 million during the quarter. Uxin updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
Uxin Stock Performance
UXIN stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Uxin has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $16.90.
Uxin Company Profile
