Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 142.97% and a negative net margin of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $55.21 million during the quarter. Uxin updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Uxin Stock Performance

UXIN stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Uxin has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

