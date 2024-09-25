Vail Resorts, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of ($4.22) Per Share (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.22) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.24). The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.77) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target (down from $259.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

MTN stock opened at $188.32 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $244.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.36.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 899,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,607 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,481,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 36.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,195,000 after acquiring an additional 94,923 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.