Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 38.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Valhi Stock Up 11.0 %

VHI stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. 23,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,204. Valhi has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $926.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,637.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $559.70 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

