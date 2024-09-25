Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Short Interest Up 850.0% in September

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTFX traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $49.79.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

