Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in September

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vallourec Trading Down 0.3 %

VLOWY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,610. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vallourec will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

