Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Valmont Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Valmont Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $17.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $286.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $307.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.00.

Insider Activity

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

