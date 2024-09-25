Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Up 1.1%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 5,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 10,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Valneva alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valneva

Valneva Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $416.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Valneva had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,248 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Valneva worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.