Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Trading Up 26.2%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report) shot up 26.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 14,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 7,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Value Partners Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.
About Value Partners Group
Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
