Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Boosted by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 9.1% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $35,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

