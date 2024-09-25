Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Battery Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 227,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 102,818 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 84,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.