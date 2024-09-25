Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

