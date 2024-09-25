Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $95,804,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,504,000 after purchasing an additional 540,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,945.6% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 514,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,765,000 after purchasing an additional 501,411 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

