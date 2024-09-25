Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $206.48

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $206.48 and last traded at $206.21, with a volume of 2375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.16.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,331,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

