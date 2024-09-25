Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Cut by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $263.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $263.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.81 and its 200-day moving average is $246.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

