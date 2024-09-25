Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 309 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,017,000 after acquiring an additional 264,570 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 47,294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,560,000 after acquiring an additional 188,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.32.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $200.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.91. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.