Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $835,000 Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in UGI by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in UGI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UGI opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -365.85%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

