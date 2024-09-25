Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 616 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

IHG stock opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.63%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

