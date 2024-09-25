Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $237.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $238.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

