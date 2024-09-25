Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Decreased by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,539,000 after acquiring an additional 66,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $267.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $269.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.