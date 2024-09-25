Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $526.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $477.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $526.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $506.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.28.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

