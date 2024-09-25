Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VASO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,977. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.29. Vaso has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

