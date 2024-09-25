VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 52,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 31,005 shares.The stock last traded at $29.79 and had previously closed at $30.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

VEON Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VEON

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in VEON during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in VEON by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in VEON by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VEON by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,533,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,819,000 after buying an additional 591,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Read More

