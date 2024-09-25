Veralto Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:VLTO)

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Veralto has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Veralto to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Veralto stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.04. 950,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31. Veralto has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $112.77.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

