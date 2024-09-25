Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET stock opened at C$13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.95). The company had revenue of C$478.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$514.63 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.9130435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$67,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VET shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.67.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

