Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 331,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Down 2.5 %

EVTL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 28,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. Vertical Aerospace has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

