Vertiv Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 54,366 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the average volume of 36,858 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.77. 8,436,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542,247. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.82.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

