Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7588 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Via Renewables has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VIASP traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. 7,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,688. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.