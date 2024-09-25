Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells $12,298.32 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viant Technology alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $34,078.20.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 61,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,302. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $709.87 million, a P/E ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DSP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 55.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.