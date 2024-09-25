Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells $12,298.32 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $34,078.20.
Viant Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DSP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 61,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,302. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $709.87 million, a P/E ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 0.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 55.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
