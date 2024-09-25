Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Short Interest Update

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vidrala Price Performance
Shares of Vidrala stock remained flat at C$84.50 on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company traded hands. Vidrala has a 1-year low of C$84.50 and a 1-year high of C$84.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.50.
About Vidrala
