Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Short Interest Update

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vidrala Price Performance

Shares of Vidrala stock remained flat at C$84.50 on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company traded hands. Vidrala has a 1-year low of C$84.50 and a 1-year high of C$84.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.50.

About Vidrala

Vidrala, SA manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Iberian Peninsula and rest of Europe, and Brazil. It provides glass bottles for oils and vinegar, beers, preserve food, sparkling wine and cider, spirits, wines, and juices, as well as for non-alcoholic beverages.

