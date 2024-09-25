Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.57

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 16683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $517.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 864,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 6.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 154,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

