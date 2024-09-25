Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 976.9% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vinci Price Performance
Shares of VCISY stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 35,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,430. Vinci has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70.
About Vinci
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.