VinFast Auto Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VinFast Auto in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.89). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VinFast Auto’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $357.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.76 million.

VinFast Auto Trading Up 2.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Shares of VinFast Auto stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VinFast Auto by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

