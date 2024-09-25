Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $14.44

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $13.84. Vipshop shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 680,804 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Vipshop Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Vipshop's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 99,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Vipshop by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 29,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

