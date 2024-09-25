VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Shares Down 5%

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) dropped 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 40,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 39,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

VIQ Solutions Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.21.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.84 million during the quarter. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 119.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.3216216 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

