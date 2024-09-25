Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the August 31st total of 716,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Virgin Money UK Stock Performance
Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.
About Virgin Money UK
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virgin Money UK
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.