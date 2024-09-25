Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Up 483.6% in September

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 483.6% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,132. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

