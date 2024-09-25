Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $272.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.42. The stock has a market cap of $497.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $293.07.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.22.
View Our Latest Analysis on Visa
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.