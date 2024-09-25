Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the August 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vivos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RDGL remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. 530,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,011. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. Vivos has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

Get Vivos alerts:

Vivos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.