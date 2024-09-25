Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Up 492.6% in September

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 492.6% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vodacom Group Price Performance
Shares of VDMCY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. 14,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,927. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. Vodacom Group has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $6.77.
Vodacom Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vodacom Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.