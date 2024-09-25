Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong-Buy”

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $11.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.71 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

