Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.50

Shares of Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 7300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Volta Finance Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.16.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

Volta Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a €0.15 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.