Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the August 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. 19,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,358. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 509.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 193,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,683,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,314,000 after purchasing an additional 440,671 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

