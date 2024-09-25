Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the August 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IAE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. 19,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,358. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $6.60.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
