VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, a growth of 216.2% from the August 31st total of 100,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in VTEX by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in VTEX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 156,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTEX stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. 314,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -179.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. VTEX has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.45 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.51%. VTEX’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

