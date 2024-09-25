W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Trading Down 1.2%

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.43 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 80.80 ($1.08). 307,292 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 172,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.80 ($1.10).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 91 ($1.22) price objective on shares of W.A.G payment solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get W.A.G payment solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPS

W.A.G payment solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

W.A.G payment solutions Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £557.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,346.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.14.

(Get Free Report)

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. It offers various services, including Energy and Toll payment solutions; Tax refund and Fleet management services; smart navigation and location-based services; and other services, such as parking, washing, truck-repair, freight ferry booking, pre and post-paid payment card, roadside assistance, cross-border currency exchange services, insurance, and eurowag cash services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.A.G payment solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.A.G payment solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.