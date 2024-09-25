W Bryan Hill Sells 55,046 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $1,716,884.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

W Bryan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, W Bryan Hill sold 17,937 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $566,629.83.

On Tuesday, August 27th, W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $2,317,496.74.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALKT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. 253,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,028. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 61.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

