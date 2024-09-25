W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.39. 1,668,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,659. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.8% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

