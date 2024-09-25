Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.88

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $148.88 and last traded at $148.88, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.88.
Wacoal Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average of $132.07.
Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.04 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%.
Wacoal Company Profile
Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wacoal
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.