Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.88

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $148.88 and last traded at $148.88, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.88.

Wacoal Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average of $132.07.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.04 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

