Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Shares Up 8.1%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.
About Wajax
Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
