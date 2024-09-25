Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,439 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.4 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.